Man shot multiple times in Pittsburgh taken immediately into surgery

PITTSBURGH — A man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in Pittsburgh’s Allentown area early Sunday morning.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says police were responding to the 900 block of Manton Way around 4:15 a.m. for a reported disturbance. While on the way, 911 dispatchers informed the officers that the call had been updated to reports of a person shot.

Once on scene, officers found a man in the street shot multiple times in the head and abdomen. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition and taken immediately into surgery.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

