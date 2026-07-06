‘Worst it’s ever flooded’: Residents on local street washed out by weekend storms

Neighbors along Park Avenue say every time it rains, it floods, but never like it did over the weekend.

“This is the worst it’s ever flooded,” said neighbor Sonja Wilson.

Channel 11’s Christine D’Antonio spoke with Wilson to learn what made this flood so bad and what is being done to control the water in the future. Catch her report on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

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