Man shot near Giant Eagle in Pittsburgh’s East Allegheny neighborhood

Pittsburgh Police are looking for leads into an overnight shooting on the North Side.

At around 3:30 a.m. Friday, police and paramedics responded to the corner of Cedar Avenue and Pressley Street.

Police say the situation began as a disagreement between two men that led to gunfire. One bullet struck one of them in the back of his neck.

Neighbors say trouble has become all too common on this corner.

“Not surprising. That’s why the police have set up, you know, the solar cameras but here and at the 7-Eleven because it has been a hot bed of issues,’ said neighbor Joe Callahan.

A woman told us the neighborhood has so much potential.

“It’s a sad shame because it’s a nice little neighborhood over there in the Commons. And it’s the people that don’t live in the Commons who come over here and mess it up for the people that live in there,” she said.

As for what the dispute was about, police have not said. Detectives focused attention on the Giant Eagle parking lot, where they processed evidence.

“I have observed a lot of drug activity going on around here. And I’ve also witnesses a lot of prostitution on this side of town,” said the woman.

“Mental health is such a big issue and I’ve tried to help. I get people approaching me all the time asking for money,” said Joe Callahan.

Violent crimes unit detectives are handling the investigation of the shooting.

Police say the victim was last listed in serious but stable condition.

