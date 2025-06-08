Man shot near riverfront trail on Pittsburgh’s North Shore

PITTSBURGH — A man was shot near a riverfront trail on Pittsburgh’s North Shore early Sunday morning.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety official says the shooting happened by the Water Steps that lead down to the Three Rivers Heritage Trail near PNC Park around 2:30 a.m.

The man hurt in this shooting was later dropped off at a hospital, shot in the stomach. He’s in stable condition.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

