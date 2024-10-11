Man shot in Perry South, Pittsburgh police say

PITTSBURGH — A man was shot in Perry South late Friday morning, Pittsburgh police say.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Perrysville Avenue and North Charles Street just after 11:30 a.m.

First responders found the victim in the 2600 block of Maple Avenue. He was shot in the buttocks, according to police.

The victim was conscious and able to talk to medics. He was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Detectives tracked a white Nisson believed to be involved in the shooting to the 200 block of East Ohio Street. A man was taken to headquarters for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing.

