Local

Family of man shot while working security at Lawrenceville bar speaks out

By Rich Pierce, WPXI-TV

Neighbors react to shooting outside of Lawrenceville business: ‘I was in shock’

By Rich Pierce, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — A local man remains in critical condition after he was shot in the head early Sunday morning in Lawrenceville.

Malcolm Nowlin, 26, was working security at the Dijlah Restaurant and Hookah Lounge when he was shot.

Malcolm’s family tells Channel 11 that he is still on a ventilator and has a long road ahead.

On 11 at 11, Malcolm’s family’s message to the person who pulled the trigger.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Father used toddler as ‘human shield’ during Ambridge SWAT situation, court documents say
  • 2 local YouTubers facing felony charges after prank on elderly woman
  • Look up: Northern Lights could be visible in Pittsburgh Thursday
  • VIDEO: Real estate agent weighs in on 46% property tax increase
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read