PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Local YouTube pranksters are facing serious charges.

“What they’re doing is wrong and it’s not funny,” a Peters Township neighbor said.

Tonight on Channel 11 at 6:15 p.m., the Peters Township Police Chief details to reporter Cara Sapida the prank he says went way too far.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group