Man shot twice within moving car in Fayette County

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Belle Vernon are investigating a Monday morning shooting in Fayette County.

A state police spokesperson says the shooting happened during a domestic incident within a moving car around 8:45 a.m. near 2434 Pittsburgh Road, Franklin Township. A woman pulled a gun out in the moving car, then a struggle ensued before a man was shot twice in the thigh. His current condition is unknown.

A Channel 11 photographer saw what looked like damage from a bullet on the car, along with a broken back windshield.

The Belle Vernon Criminal Investigation Unit is investigating along with the Fayette County District Attorney’s Office.

