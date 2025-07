WASHINGTON, Pa. — A man was shot in Washington County early Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of East Hallam and Ridge avenues in the City of Washington.

Emergency dispatchers said the man was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital and was later flown to another. His condition is currently unknown.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group