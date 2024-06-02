Man shot while in courtyard between buildings on Pittsburgh’s North Shore

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police say a man was shot while in a courtyard between two buildings on the city’s North Shore.

Police say a man shot in the right chest and right forearm was taken to the hospital by two friends around 3:15 a.m.

The men told police they were hanging out in the courtyard between 247 and 261 North Shore Drive when someone opened fire.

Investigators processed the scene, finding about 20 spent shell casings of different calibers and a blood trail.

This shooting comes hours after thousands of people packed the North Shore for various events, including Kenny Chesney’s concert at Acrisure Stadium.

The injured man has already been released from the hospital.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

