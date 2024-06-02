Thousands of people visit Pittsburgh for Kenny Chesney’s 2024 concert at Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH — There was a ton of excitement outside of Acrisure Stadium as thousands of Kenny Chesney fans made their way to the North Shore for the country music superstar’s show in Pittsburgh.

“It’s a great show, it’s a lot of fun,” said Ivor Wood. “It kicks off summer, and everybody’s happy. Look at everybody.”

“The vibe is just great energy, warm weather, and being with your friends,” said Christopher Pritchard.

Tailgating is a big part of concerts on the North Shore, especially for Kenny Chesney. Channel 11 saw thousands of people out before the gates opened.

In the past, the concert has come under scrutiny after tons of trash got left behind in parking lots – and dozens of people were arrested.

Those who see Kenny Chesney every year he is in town say it’s gotten much better since then.

“Have you seen any of that this year?” Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek asked Pritchard. “No not at all,” he responded.

“Listen, everybody’s learned,” Wood added. “They all bring their own trash bags, they clean up after themselves. It’s awesome to see these guys and do it right for us.”

The concert wasn’t the only major event in the city on Saturday.

Pittsburgh Pride started the day with its parade and other events throughout the day, the Three Rivers Arts Festival also continued downtown, as did Comicon at the convention center.

Police were stationed throughout the city – even on horseback – to maintain crowds and control the heavy traffic.

People who attended the events say they were pleased, and happy that this weekend was a good kick-off to the summer season.

“The city of Pittsburgh is unmatched,” Maci Egger said. “You have to celebrate the Steel City.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group