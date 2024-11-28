Man shows up at local hospital shot after multiple shell casings found in West Oakland, police say

PITTSBURGH — A man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound about an hour after police responded to ShotSpotter alerts in West Oakland.

Pittsburgh police say units were called to Ellers Street between Whitridge Street and Passage Way just before 3 p.m. Thursday for three separate ShotSpotter alerts totaling 31 rounds.

Witnesses told police they saw a white vehicle leaving the scene. Officers found multiple shell casings in the area.

An hour later, a man who had been shot in the arm arrived at a local hospital. Police said he is in stable condition.

Police believe the incidents may be related.

