Man smashes glass door, steals from cash register at Beaver County restaurant; owner asks for help

AMBRIDGE, Pa. — The owner of a business in Ambridge is asking for the community’s help in identifying the person who smashed through the front door and stole from the cash register.

Maple Restaurant, located on the 400 block of Maplewood Avenue, was broken into at 1:28 a.m. on Monday.

Surveillance video shared by the business shows a brick smashing through the front door. A man in a red hoodie then jumps through the window and shatters the rest of the glass. He gets up and cleans out the cash register before leaving.

Restaurant manager Nicole Thompson said the business is working with both the police and the public.

“When he’s in here, he has a white stocking of some kind over his face, so the police are investigating. We are canvassing to try to find anything to corroborate who we think that it is, which is the relation to a former employee,” Thompson said.

People who live nearby are asked to check their doorbell cameras for anything that could be helpful toward the investigation.

Thompson said the suspect got away with less than $1,000.

“We thank you all for your ongoing support as we navigate this awful situation. Please continue to come down and eat this week, we could use the community support as we try to recover from this terrible act,” the Maple Restaurant said in a statement.

The Maple Restaurant staff is working to be open for normal business hours on Tuesday.

