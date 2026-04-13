Man stabbed to death in North Braddock; investigation underway

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — A man was stabbed to death in North Braddock early Monday morning.

The incident happened around 12:25 a.m. in the 1100 block of Fourth Street.

According to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office, Charles Pullie, 38, was stabbed by someone and taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Allegheny County Police told Channel 11 their detectives were requested to help investigate.

No other information was immediately available.

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