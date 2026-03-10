Man stabbed inside Aliquippa apartment

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A man was stabbed inside an apartment in Aliquippa early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a domestic dispute in the 400 block of Superior Avenue at the Valley Terrace apartments around 12:30 a.m.

When officers responded, they found a 26-year-old man who had been stabbed. He was taken to UPMC Presbyterian hospital in Pittsburgh.

Another victim, a 22-year-old woman, was also injured. It’s unknown what type of injuries or the extent.

Police said the actor fled the scene on foot.

Pennsylvania State Police said the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

