LINCOLN, Pa. — A man in a hospital after he was stabbed in Lincoln.

Allegheny County Police say emergency crews were called to Creek Street at 8:50 p.m. on Sunday.

When they arrived on the scene they found a man who had been stabbed in the chest.

He is currently in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group