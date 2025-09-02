Man stabbed in neck, robbed in Homewood North

PITTSBURGH — A man was stabbed in Pittsburgh’s Homewood North neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Police said they were called to the 900 block of Brushton Avenue at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

When police arrived, they found a man with a stab wound to the neck nearby on the 7600 block of Baxter Street.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He has since been upgraded to stable condition.

The victim told police he was approached by a man who demanded money from him. He said he gave that man an undisclosed amount of cash but the man stabbed him afterwards and fled on foot.

Plainclothes detectives are investigating and police are still processing evidence.

