Man stabbed in Uptown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man was stabbed in Uptown Pittsburgh Saturday night.

Pittsburgh Police say they were called to the intersection of Jumonville Street and Fifth Avenue for a reported stabbing at 9:30 p.m.

Police found a man who had been stabbed in the leg when they arrived.

He was able to talk to police and medics and was taken to a hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

Officers say the stabbing happened on the 2000 block of Wyandotte Street. They gathered evidence at that location.

No arrests have been made at this time.

