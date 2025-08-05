Man in stable condition after being shot in McKees Rocks

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A man was found shot in the leg in McKees Rocks on Monday night.

The Allegheny County Police Department says 911 officials were notified of a reported gunshot victim in the 900 block of Gray Street at 9:49 p.m.

Upon arrival, ACPD says first responders found a man shot in the leg. He was taken to a hospital and is now in stable condition.

An investigation into this shooting is underway. Anyone with information is asked to call the ounty Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group