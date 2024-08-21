Man stabs ex-wife’s boyfriend during attack in Armstrong County, police say

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — An Armstrong County man is facing charges after he allegedly stabbed his ex-wife’s boyfriend.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers were called to West Main Street in Rural Valley Borough for a report of a stabbing at around 11:20 p.m. on Aug. 20.

Responding units found the victim who had been stabbed in the chest. He was flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh and was listed in critical condition.

A witness told police that she and the victim, who was her boyfriend, were in the living room of his house when her ex-husband came into the residence and attacked him, the criminal complaint said.

The ex-husband, identified as Andrew Berry, stabbed the victim in the chest with a knife, the complaint said. The witness said she did not see the knife but grabbed Berry as the victim was screaming “I need help.”

The complaint said Berry was seen on video surveillance entering the house at 10:17 p.m. and leaving at 10:20 p.m. He then went back to his house on East Main Street.

Court documents said it is believed Berry took the knife used in the assault back to his house with him.

Berry is charged with criminal attempt homicide, burglary, aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.

