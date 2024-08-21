Local

Man stabs ex-wife’s boyfriend during attack in Armstrong County, police say

By WPXI.com News Staff

WPXI - Armstrong County Armstrong County map (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)

By WPXI.com News Staff

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — An Armstrong County man is facing charges after he allegedly stabbed his ex-wife’s boyfriend.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers were called to West Main Street in Rural Valley Borough for a report of a stabbing at around 11:20 p.m. on Aug. 20.

Responding units found the victim who had been stabbed in the chest. He was flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh and was listed in critical condition.

A witness told police that she and the victim, who was her boyfriend, were in the living room of his house when her ex-husband came into the residence and attacked him, the criminal complaint said.

The ex-husband, identified as Andrew Berry, stabbed the victim in the chest with a knife, the complaint said. The witness said she did not see the knife but grabbed Berry as the victim was screaming “I need help.”

The complaint said Berry was seen on video surveillance entering the house at 10:17 p.m. and leaving at 10:20 p.m. He then went back to his house on East Main Street.

Court documents said it is believed Berry took the knife used in the assault back to his house with him.

Berry is charged with criminal attempt homicide, burglary, aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Search warrant served in City of Pittsburgh P-card investigation
  • Arrest made in deadly shooting of Aliquippa woman, 20, found in alley
  • Walmart slashes prices on 7,200 items
  • VIDEO: Good Samaritan who was shot 8 times after trying to help suspect has long road to recovery
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read