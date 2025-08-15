Man on the run after exposing himself to children in stores across multiple states, police say

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man has been exposing himself to children inside multiple stores, police say. And he’s still on the run.

The public is told to be on the lookout for Robert Edward Smith, 43, who’s accused of exposing himself to a 13-year-old inside of the South Strabane Township Target July 30. Police say he had his pants down when he flashed her in a shopping aisle.

Coming up at 5 p.m. on Channel 11, reporter Cara Sapida tells where else he’s accused of doing the same thing.

