Man stole SUV in Butler, led police on chase to Shaler before crashing into creek, police say

BUTLER, Pa. — A man who led officers on a chase before crashing into a creek in Shaler Township stole a vehicle in Butler County right before, police say.

The Butler City Police said on Wednesday, around 12:22 p.m., their department was called after someone’s 2012 Ford Escape was stolen from the Sunoco parking lot on East Jefferson Street.

Police said that Richard Russell, 27, entered the SUV after the owner went inside to purchase something and drove out of Butler City onto Route 8.

Butler County 911 then radioed out the stolen vehicle information to nearby police departments.

Police said Russell then led multiple departments from Allegheny County on a pursuit that went through several communities before crashing over an embankment and into a creek in Shaler.

Russell was removed from the SUV by medics and taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Butler police said Russell also had an active warrant for violating his parole requirements.

The stolen vehicle was heavily damaged, and some property was damaged along the pursuit route.

The Butler City Police Department is handling the investigation and said Russell will be charged with theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, fleeing and eluding and multiple charges for criminal mischief.

