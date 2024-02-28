Man suspected of murdering wife in Uniontown appears in court for first time

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — A Fayette County man accused of murdering his new wife and fleeing to Las Vegas had his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Arthur Guty is accused of murdering his wife inside their Uniontown home in January. Nicole Zambrano was found dead in her bed, with a gunshot wound to the head. District Attorney Mike Aubele told Channel 11 that she appeared peaceful, and there were no signs of a struggle.

“She was found in her bed and appeared to be sleeping or caught off guard — no evidence of a struggle or forced entry. She appeared to be laying in her bed peacefully with a gunshot wound to the head,” Aubele said.

The couple had met and married less than a year before the murder.

“It is our understanding that Ms. Zambrano was working at Nemacolin, they were introduced by a mutual friend and they were married several months prior to this incident.”

Aubele says they have a strong case filled with evidence, but no motive.

“We have the cell phone found dumped on a highway in Maryland, and it’s very obvious when we found her she had been there for a significant amount of time. It’s hard to understand exactly why he would do something like this but we understand it was intentional and premeditated.”

Guty was found in Las Vegas with $140,000 in cash. Prosecutors believe he was going to try and flee the country.

Today’s hearing was waived and all charges held for court.

