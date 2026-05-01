Man suspected of robbing bank in Lawrence County arrested in Ohio

Police in Ohio say they captured the man who robbed a bank in Lawrence County.

Channel 11 NBC affiliate WFMJ reports that George Penson, 63, was arrested in Youngstown after officers received a notification to be on the lookout for his license plate and vehicle.

Penson has been identified as a suspect in a bank robbery that happened on Wilmington Road in Neshannock Township on Wednesday morning.

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Penson’s arrest happened on the 1800 block of Market Street at around 5 p.m., reports say.

He is in jail, and the FBI is handling the investigation.

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