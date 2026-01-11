Man taken to hospital after being shot near Wilkinsburg-Pittsburgh line, police say

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot while walking near the Wilkinsburg-Pittsburgh line on Saturday, police say.

An initial ShotSpotter was detected at 11:26 p.m., according to Lt. Chris Duncan of the Wilkinsburg Police Department. First responders were requested to respond at 11:33 p.m.

Reportedly, a man in his 20s was walking from a home in the 1900 block of Remington Drive when a vehicle drove up, and shots were fired at him.

The man was hit twice, once in the chest and once in the torso, Duncan said.

The man then left the area and went to another home in the 1300 block of Clark Street, where he was treated by medics. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The man told investigators he did not know who shot him, Duncan said.

Wilkinsburg and Allegheny County police are investigating.

