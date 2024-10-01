Man taken to hospital after shooting in Robinson Township

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in Robinson Township, Washigton County, on Monday evening.

A Washington County 911 dispatcher tells Channel 11 that police and medics were sent to Spring Street near Valley Street just before 7 p.m. for reports of a man shot in a yard.

That man was taken to a hospital by ambulance. There were no other injuries reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

