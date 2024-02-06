Man wanted for Brentwood shooting arrested by Pittsburgh police

PITTSBURGH — A man who was wanted for a shooting last week in Brentwood has been taken into custody.

Brentwood police said that City of Pittsburgh officers arrested Joseph Luman on Tuesday.

Luman is facing several charges including aggravated assault for the shooting on Jan. 31 at a home on Hillson Avenue.

Police said a woman called 911 that day saying her boyfriend had been shot. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The victim police that Luman shot him during an argument over money. Luman then left the home, and shortly after, a car matching Luman’s was spotted in the area. Brentwood police attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver sped off, eventually stopping at the intersection of Route 51 and Route 88.

Police said a woman was driving the car. She was detained. Luman was not in the vehicle.

According to neighbors on Hillson Avenue, police have previously responded to the home where both the victim and Luman lived together.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group