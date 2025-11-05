Man wanted for homicide in Wilkinsburg arrested in Florida

MIAMI — A man charged with shooting and killing a man in Wilkinsburg was arrested in Florida.

Harvey Scott, 37, of Pittsburgh, was located in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday. He was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals’ Florida Caribbean Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force after a foot chase.

“The members of the Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force work tirelessly and diligently to locate Harvey Scott in Florida. And as a result of the quick actions of our Marshal Services counterparts in Southern Florida, this extremely dangerous individual is now off the streets and in custody,” said U.S. Marshal Stephen Eberle.

Police identified Scott as a suspect in the murder of Deglin St. Clair, 18, of Larimer, through witness interviews and evidence collected at the scene.

St. Clair was found shot in the 1700 block of Wesley Street on June 18. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

In addition to the homicide charge, Scott is charged with persons not to possess a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group