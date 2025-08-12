Man wanted for nearly a dozen child pornography charges surrenders to detectives

RESERVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man facing nearly a dozen child pornography charges has turned himself in.

On Tuesday, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said John Drzemiecki, 67, of Reserve Township, surrendered to detectives on Friday.

According to court documents, police received a CyberTip from BingImage on May 29, 2024 reporting that someone had uploaded two files of suspected child pornography.

Police used the IP address provided to them by BingImage to identify Drzemiecki as a suspect.

They got a search warrant and went to his house on Hoffman Road.

Police said Drzemiecki admitted to having child pornography files of children between five to 16 years old on his laptop.

Officers said they also found evidence that he was browsing video on a website that is focused on child pornography. They found 786 search results made through a known Russian search engine that they said would be used by someone who was seeking child pornography.

Drzemiecki is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing next week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

