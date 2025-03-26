Man wanted in Pennsylvania, West Virginia arrested during drug bust in Greensburg

GREENSBURG, Pa. — A wanted man was arrested at a Westmoreland County motel during a drug bust.

According to information shared by Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli, agents from her office, the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office, the Office of the Attorney General and the Westmoreland County Drug Task Force worked together to execute a search warrant at the Red Roof Inn on Sheraton Drive in Greensburg on Friday.

Inside a room, police found around $13,200 worth of drugs, including 36 grams of fentanyl and 27 grams of cocaine and a backpack containing $3,300 in cash.

Brandon Lewis was arrested without incident when he came back to the motel. Police said he had active warrants in Pennsylvania and West Virginia for parole violations.

He told police he was accidentally let out of the Mercer County Jail in February.

Lewis is now being held at the Westmoreland County Prison.

