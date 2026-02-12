Man wanted on sexual assault charges arrested after SWAT incident in Knoxville

PITTSBURGH — A man who was wanted on sexual assault charges was arrested after an incident involving SWAT on Thursday.

Pittsburgh Police said units were in the area of Amanda Street and Jucunda Street to make the arrest at around 5:30 p.m.

The man barricaded himself inside a house and SWAT units were called.

Police said the man was taken into custody shortly after SWAT arrived.

Channel 11 is working to learn more about the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

