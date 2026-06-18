Man wanted since 2014 on child-related charges in Fayette County arrested in North Carolina

A man has been arrested in connection with crimes that happened more than a decade ago in Fayette County, officials say.

The Fayette County District Attorney’s Office says Jesse Merle Keffer, 55, was arrested by the Pennsylvania State Police Fugitive Task Force and U.S. Marshals Thursday morning.

PSP learned recently that Keffer was living near Charlotte, N.C., with a romantic partner. He is now awaiting extradition to Fayette County.

Keffer has been wanted since June 2014 for numerous offenses allegedly committed in McClellandtown, including indecent assault on a child and corruption of minors, the DA’s office says.

“This is yet another example of the unwavering commitment of law enforcement to pursue justice regardless of the passage of time,” the DA’s office said in a social media post. “We appreciate the assistance of our partners in North Carolina, the U.S. Marshals and all of the other agencies that have made today’s apprehension possible.”

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