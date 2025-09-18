Man wanted for stealing motorcycle at gunpoint in Indiana County from person trying to sell it him

CREEKSIDE BOROUGH, Pa. — A search is underway for a North Apollo man who is wanted for the armed robbery of a motorcycle in Indiana County.

Jacob Shane Penrose, 39, has been charged with multiple felonies, including robbery and theft, after allegedly stealing a Harley-Davidson Fat Boy motorcycle at gunpoint from a 27-year-old victim on Wednesday.

Troopers said the robbery occurred in the 200 block of Indiana Road in Creekside Borough around 7 p.m. when the victim was attempting to sell his motorcycle to Penrose. During the transaction, Penrose allegedly displayed a firearm while sitting on the motorcycle, aimed it at the victim and then fled the scene.

The victim pursued Penrose in his vehicle while communicating with police dispatchers, providing updates on Penrose’s location until he lost sight of him near Old Route 56 Highway West and West Lebanon Road.

During the pursuit, Penrose reportedly dropped the gun, a revolver, which was later recovered by police along with the stolen motorcycle on a hillside.

Despite an extensive search involving multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Pennsylvania State Police Aviation Patrol Unit and K9 teams, Penrose remains at large.

Penrose is described as approximately 6 feet, 3 inches tall, and 200 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on the front of his neck. He was last seen wearing a black cut-off t-shirt and blue jeans.

Authorities are urging anyone with information on Jacob Shane Penrose’s whereabouts to contact Troop A, Indiana at 724-357-1960 as the search continues.

