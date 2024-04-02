Passenger stabbed multiple times on PRT bus in Hazelwood

PITTSBURGH — A passenger was stabbed multiple times on a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus in Hazelwood.

It happened near the intersection of Second and Flowers Avenues.

Channel 11′s Gabriella DeLuca is at the scene of this breaking story. Check back for updates as we get them.

The suspect fled on foot but was later taken into custody, a PRT spokesperson confirmed to Channel 11.

The victim was taken to a hospital. It’s unknown what their condition is.

The suspect was also taken to a hospital with a cut on his hands.

