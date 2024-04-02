Local

Passenger stabbed multiple times on PRT bus in Hazelwood

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A passenger was stabbed multiple times on a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus in Hazelwood.

It happened near the intersection of Second and Flowers Avenues.

The suspect fled on foot but was later taken into custody, a PRT spokesperson confirmed to Channel 11.

The victim was taken to a hospital. It’s unknown what their condition is.

The suspect was also taken to a hospital with a cut on his hands.

