Man who murdered cousin then tried to shoot pastor at North Braddock church pleads guilty

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — A man who tried to shoot a pastor during a sermon at a North Braddock church after murdering his cousin will spend decades behind bars.

Bernard Polite, 27, pleaded guilty, but mentally ill, on Monday to third-degree murder and criminal attempt homicide.

Polite was sentenced to 15-40 years for the murder, and a consecutive sentence of 5-20 years for the attempted homicide. He faces a total sentence of 20-60 years.

In May 2024, Polite tried to shoot Pastor Glenn Germany, who was giving a sermon at a church in North Braddock. The disturbing moment was captured on the church’s live stream of the service.

Hours after Polite was arrested, his cousin, Derek Polite, was found shot dead inside a home the two of them shared.

The evidence at the scene was consistent with the gun recovered from the church.

Bernard’s family told Channel 11 at the time that Bernard Polite struggles with his mental health and has schizophrenia.

