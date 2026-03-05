Man who pleaded guilty to sex crimes against a child accused of violating Megan’s Law in White Oak

WHITE OAK, Pa. — A man accused of violating Megan’s Law was arrested in White Oak on Tuesday.

Allegheny County Police said Tion Tyree Bolding Jr., 32, was arrested in the 2800 block of Capitol Street.

According to a criminal complaint, the situation began when police were called to the intersection of Capitol Street and California Avenue in September, for reports of a fight. Police said Bolding was at the house during that incident and said he had been dating someone who lived there.

Bolding pleaded guilty to rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and other charges in 2012. As a result, he is required to register his current address and any temporary addresses with the Pennsylvania State Police’s Megan’s Law Registry.

Officers served a warrant at the house on Capitol Street on Tuesday.

Police said they found gun magazines, ammunition and marijuana inside the house.

Investigators said they spoke with the lease owner, who told them that the gun accessories belonged to Bolding. He also said that Bolding was at the house between 20-30 days a month. Police said that, inside the house, Bolding also had his wallet and mail, which were listed to a different address.

“The presence of mail addresses to the target individual within the residence demonstrates that the individual has access to the location and keeps personal property there, which is consistent with someone who resides at or regularly occupies the residence, regardless of mailing address printed on the correspondence,” a police report said.

Officers said there was also a room that had a sign on the door that read “Tion’s Game Room.”

Police said Bolding’s last listed address on Megan’s Law was on North Graham Street in Pittsburgh. Investigators said that was the address he gave on March 2.

©2026 Cox Media Group