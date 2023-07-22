Man with active warrant, stolen car arrested at Pittsburgh International Airport

MOON TWP, Pa. — A man with an active warrant was arrested outside of the Pittsburgh International Airport before a night of riding with “high-end performance vehicles.”

Police say they were called to the airport at around 3 a.m. on Friday after receiving notice that a group of these vehicles would be meeting there. When officers arrived they saw multiple vehicles conducting burnouts in the area. The drivers began doing burnouts as police arrived.

Just a few minutes later state police were called to a similar incident where about 50 vehicles were stopped on the Fort Pitt Bridge doing students.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> State police car hit responding to report of 50 vehicles drag racing on Fort Pitt Bridge

As they were investigating police noticed a car with a heavily tinted license plate and altered brake lights.

Dashawn Evans, 41, was driving the vehicle, police say.

Officers say Evans had a suspended license and was actively wanted.

Evans allegedly had a Pennsylvania registration plate inside his vehicle and a search of the vehicle revealed that it had been reported stolen out of Altoona in June.

Evans is charged with receiving stolen property and multiple traffic citations. He is currently out on nonmonetary bail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group