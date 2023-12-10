Man with multiple warrants surrenders peacefully after barricading himself in Wilkins Township home

WILKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Allegheny County police say a man who had multiple warrants out for his arrest is in custody after a SWAT response Sunday afternoon.

The Allegheny County Police Department said its SWAT team responded to the 500 block of Tongalucas Street in Wilkins Township around 12:20 p.m. because a man who was believed to be armed barricaded himself inside of a house. Police say that man had multiple warrants for his arrest.

Police say the man surrendered peacefully around an hour later. He’s now in custody of the Wilkins Township police.

The SWAT response briefly caused road closures.

