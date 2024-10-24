Man, woman fall down hillside while running from gunshots, Pittsburgh police say

PITTSBURGH — A man and a woman were rescued after they fell down a hillside Monday.

Pittsburgh police said a call came in at around 11:45 p.m. for a man and woman who fell down a hillside in the 1700 block of West Liberty Avenue.

The man and woman were allegedly running from nearby gunshots when they went over the hill. The woman fell over the bottom ledge, while the man was trapped against a tree, police said.

Both the man and woman were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

