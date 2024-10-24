Local

Man, woman fall down hillside while running from gunshots, Pittsburgh police say

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Man, woman fall down hillside while running from gunshots, Pittsburgh police say Man, woman fall down hillside while running from gunshots, Pittsburgh police say

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A man and a woman were rescued after they fell down a hillside Monday.

Pittsburgh police said a call came in at around 11:45 p.m. for a man and woman who fell down a hillside in the 1700 block of West Liberty Avenue.

The man and woman were allegedly running from nearby gunshots when they went over the hill. The woman fell over the bottom ledge, while the man was trapped against a tree, police said.

Both the man and woman were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man falls to death trying to get out of car window following minor crash on Route 28
  • Woman dies after being hit by car in Point Breeze
  • Parents charged in Washington County toddler’s 2023 death
  • VIDEO: Butler County releases 911 calls from shooting at July Trump rally
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read