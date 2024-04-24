Local

Man, woman flown to hospital from UTV crash

PITTSBURGH — A man and woman were flown to the hospital after a UTV crash over the weekend.

A GoFundMe, whose organizer is in Pittsburgh, said the serious crash happened on April 20.

Travis Johnson and his passenger, Holly, were hurt in the crash.

According to the GoFundMe, Johnson has suffered severe TBI contusions and is still in the ICU with a very long road of recovery ahead of him.

If you’d like to donate to the GoFundMe benefitting Johnson, click here.

