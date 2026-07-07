Manufacturer to invest $80M in expansion in Cheswick, add 150 jobs

PITTSBURGH — A major manufacturer with a strong local presence is expanding, per an announcement from the office of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro on Monday.

Curtiss-Wright, a global provider of aerospace, defense and industrial technologies based in North Carolina, has committed to investing $80 million into its local operations in Cheswick, where the company’s Electro-Mechanical Division is based. The expansion will add about 150 jobs there over the next three years and will see the construction of two new buildings to expand manufacturing and testing capacity.

Pennsylvania’s Department of Community and Economic Development is providing Curtiss-Wright with a $1.2 million grant through the PA SITES funding program.

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