Many Derry residents still pressing for answers after death of K-9 Officer Smoke

GREENSBURG, Pa. — A small protest of residents from Derry gathered outside the Westmoreland County Courthouse Wednesday with a clear message. They want the district attorney to reopen the investigation into the death of K-9 Officer Smoke, who was put down in August.

“I’m livid,” said Michael Anderson. “I want to know exactly what really happened to that dog.”

That’s what many residents in Derry want to know.

>>> Derry Borough K-9 officer euthanized due to off-duty incident

Their K-9 officer, Smoke, was euthanized in August after getting into a fight with another dog while off duty at Derry Police Chief Randy Glick’s home.

Glick was also Smoke’s handler.

Some residents want him to resign.

“Officer Glick needs to step down,“ said Marlene Jennings. “Including the [Derry Borough] board.”

These residents say Smoke was injured and wasn’t taken to the vet for three days when he was put down.

“At the very least, that’s neglect and cruelty to let that dog lay there and suffer like that,” said Yvonne Earhart.

Residents also are pushing back on the notion that smoke was aggressive.

“There is no way that dog was aggressive, involved in the community, involved in the schools,” Anderson added. “As involved in the community as Smoke was, there is no way he was an aggressive dog.”

District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli’s office declined to press charges.

Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek asked the DA’s office for a comment on today’s protest. They pointed Havranek back to their initial comment in early October reading, “After a thorough and extensive investigation and based on the expert opinion of the treating veterinarian, this office has determined there is not evidence to support charging a criminal offense at this time.”

“We want the DA to reopen the case and transfer it to another county that’s unbiased, and we want a humane officer investigating it,” Earhart said.

There aren’t any more protests planned but residents are putting together a memorial service for Smoke next Friday, Nov. 10, at Germano Hall in Derry starting at 7 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group