Many Pittsburgh water fountains still not working, new report finds

PITTSBURGH — We’re in the thick of summer heat, and many of Pittsburgh’s water fountains still aren’t working.

Channel 11 told you last year when there was only one plumber employed by the City of Pittsburgh to turn on fountains across the city.

That led the City Controller’s Office to issue a report on the working status of water fountains, and Councilman Bobby Wilson put forth a legislative response, addressing the shortage of qualified plumbers in the city workforce.

Now, the controller’s office has just released an updated report after visiting 28 fountains across the city.

Of the fountains officials stopped at, 16 were working and 12 were off.

Twenty of the water fountains inspected were the same ones inspected in 2024. The controller’s office found that two fountains that were not working last year are now operational, but three that were working last year aren’t now. Of the 20 fountains, eight were non-operational, which is one more than last year.

Of the eight new fountains tested, the controller’s office found that half of them worked, while half of them were off.

As of May, the city has three plumbers and one apprentice on staff.

