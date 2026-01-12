Marijuana, THC products, cash seized from 2 Ross Township vape shops, police say

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Search warrants were executed on two vape shops in Ross Township, resulting in the seizure of illegal drugs and cash, according to the Allegheny County Police Department.

Allegheny County detectives, along with Ross Township Police, said they uncovered a large-scale illegal marijuana sales operation at Smoke World and Vape in the 4800 block of McKnight Road and Powerful Smoke in the 7300 block of McKnight Road.

According to police, detectives seized more than 2 kilograms of marijuana, thousands of illegal THC and psilocybin-infused products and more than $9,000 in cash across both stores.

County police are working with the district attorney’s office. The investigation is ongoing.

