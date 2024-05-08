Mario Lemieux Foundation, Highmark make $5M donation for heart rhythm care at AHN

PITTSBURGH — Penguins great Mario Lemieux is making a massive contribution to heart health in the Pittsburgh area.

His foundation and Highmark announced a combined $5 million donation to Allegheny Health Network to establish the Mario Lemieux Center for Heart Rhythm Care.

It will eventually be housed in the yet-to-be-built Cardiovascular Institute at Allegheny General Hospital. Construction is set to begin early next year.

Heart health is personal to Lemieux, who was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation in 2005. The diagnosis eventually forced him to retire for a second and final time.

At the time, Lemieux had to leave Pittsburgh to get adequate care for the condition.

Cardiologist Dr. Amit Thosani, who will lead the new center, says that’s no longer the case for patients.

“There’s no need to leave the City of Pittsburgh for the most high-level care for heart disorders, and I think Mario and the foundation are thrilled about being able to support that effort.”

Moon Township native Jimmie Burks is one of many to benefit from that greater access to care.

The local college football referee was diagnosed with A-fib in 2017. His job likely saved his life.

“I did not have the symptoms that everyone else did,” Burks said. ”I was at my PCP for just a normal check-up for college football. You have to get a physical every year, and I had mine, and she noticed something a little off with my heart.”

Doctors at AGH put Burks on the road to recovery. Now, patients like him will go to the Mario Lemieux Center for Heart Rhythm Care.

“I know how much this meant to me, and how much it’s gonna help a lot of people,” Burks said.

Though Lemieux did not speak publicly, he attended Wednesday’s announcement at Allegheny General Hospital in a rare appearance.

Thosani said Lemieux’s relationship with AHN will continue to make an impact.

“He is a team player and believes in the power and value in selflessness and that’s the way that we try to build our program.”

