Market Square business owners say they’re struggling during major renovations ahead of NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — Hundreds of millions of dollars are being poured into Downtown Pittsburgh as part of a major revitalization project. It’s happening ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

We’ve been reporting on it since October. In December, we learned Market Square would be receiving some of that money.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Downtown Pittsburgh’s Market Square to receive upgrades as part of $600M investment

Channel 11 has learned the ongoing work may actually be hurting some of the businesses there.

“The way this is going, we ain’t gonna be here for the draft,” Joe Parsons told Channel 11. He’s the General Manager at Whiskey B’s in Market Square.

“Last May, 2024, we did $85,000 in sales. This past May, we did $50,000 in sales.”

He says the dip happened once construction began in April.

“I’ve had to let employees go. I just let my best kitchen guy go, yesterday,” he said.

Summer months are a big driver for them. He says with all the work going on, no one wants to sit on the patio.

They’ve offered deals, but it hasn’t been enough.

Another issue, festivals are avoiding the area.

“We’ve missed arts fest, pride week. We didn’t get nearly the numbers we did and we have major concerns about this weekend with Juneteenth,” he said.

There are also concerns about the busiest time of year — the holiday season.

It’s not just Whiskey B’s.

“Actually, it’s really messing up my foot traffic,” C.C. Clark told Channel 11. He owns ClarkFit Boxing and Fitness.

“I’m like an outdoor salesman. I stand in the street. I’m out here hustling and bustling, but I’m not getting the foot traffic I need to sustain my business.”

According to the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, they are working with affected businesses. The organization said in a statement:

“The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership understands the challenges construction presents and is committed to providing responsive, proactive support. We’re in regular contact with Market Square merchants, sharing weekly updates and gathering feedback to guide our efforts.

To support these businesses, we’ve launched a two-part assistance package: financial aid for eligible merchants and marketing initiatives to drive visibility and foot traffic throughout construction.

We encourage all merchants to share feedback or suggestions. The PDP remains a dedicated partner throughout this process."

Channel 11 also reached out to the Gainey Administration. We’re told they have not had any direct contact with businesses that may be hurting and directed us to the PDP.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group