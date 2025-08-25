Market Square Modernization: First look at new shared streetscape, other updates on project

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership has unveiled the first look at Market Square’s new shared streetscape, advancing the $15 million modernization project in Downtown Pittsburgh.

The project aims to preserve the historic character of Market Square while upgrading its infrastructure and amenities to create a safer and more accessible public space.

“These new street surfaces and walkways are more than design features, they’re the foundation of a Market Square that will be safer, more accessible, and more welcoming,” said Jeremy Waldrup, President and CEO of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership.

The new shared streetscape blends the roadway and sidewalks into one continuous, curb-less surface, designed to slow down drivers and prioritize pedestrians.

Installation of precast concrete pavers is underway, with salvaged materials being repurposed to maintain the Square’s historic character.

Infrastructure upgrades include modernizing electrical and water systems and enhancing irrigation to support a healthier tree canopy.

The construction of a glass-and-steel pavilion, inspired by 18th-century market stalls, is in progress and will serve as a flexible space for community events.

(Courtesy of Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership)

To support local businesses during construction, the PDP has launched financial and promotional initiatives, including grants and marketing support.

Construction on the north side of Market Square is expected to be completed by late October or early November 2025, with the full project on track for completion by April 2026.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group