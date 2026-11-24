PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Riveters SC has started assembling its roster for the 2027 USL W League season, confirming that center back and team captain and local star Piper Coffield will return for the club’s third year of competition.

The 21-year-old Mars native recently completed her fourth season as a student at Indiana University. Coffield started all 18 matches for the Hoosiers this fall, playing all but 44 minutes while adding two goals and an assist to bring her career collegiate totals to seven goals and four assists.

A product of the Riverhounds Development Academy, Coffield was the second player announced in franchise history following the club’s inception. Over two seasons with the Riveters, she has made 20 appearances, the second-most in team history. After missing the 2025 college season because of an injury, she returned to competition with Pittsburgh, scoring two goals across 11 matches as the team captured its second consecutive Great Forest Division title.

Riveters head coach Scott Gibson praised the veteran defender’s leadership on and off the field.

“We’re excited to have Piper back with the Riveters once again. As our captain, she sets the standard every day through her work ethic, leadership, and commitment to her teammates,” Gibson said. “She understands what it means to represent our club and city and is a fantastic role model for our younger players. We’re looking forward to watching her continue to develop and help lead our group once again next season.”

The Riveters’ preparations for the 2027 campaign will continue with additional returning players announced in the coming weeks. The club will also hold an open Talent ID session this Saturday, Nov. 28, at the AHN Montour Sports Complex.

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