Mars resident first woman to cross finish line at Disney World 10-miler

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Winner Emily Hensel of the Pittsburgh area is cheered on by Minnie Mouse as she finishes first among women at the Hakuna Matata 10-Miler for the second year in a row on April 21, 2024, at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Hensel finished with a time of 1:05:26 in the last on-site race weekend of the 2023-24 runDisney race season. (Mark Ashman, photographer) (Mark Ashman, photographer)

Emily Hensel of Mars was the first woman to cross the finish line at the Hakuna Matata 10-Miler at Walt Disney World Resort on Sunday.

It was the second year in a row she won, and she beat her time from last year.

“It’s like a dream come true,’’ Hensel said after the win. “I absolutely love running. I love Disney. I love coming here with my family. And they were all hoping I would cross first since we came down here, so it just feels amazing that I was able to do it two years in a row.’’

