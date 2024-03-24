Local

Martín Pérez caps off strong spring in Pirates’ loss to Yankees

Martín Pérez was sharp in his final tune-up for the Pittsburgh Pirates in their 1-0 loss to the New York Yankees at LECOM Park on Sunday.

Pérez worked three innings without allowing a run, adding to an impressive pitching line in the Grapefruit League. The left-hander allowed only one run across 15 innings pitched in the spring. Opponents hit .157 against Pérez, and he struck out 16 batters.

Pérez will be part of the Pirates’ starting rotation when they break camp and head to Miami for opening day on Thursday.

